Palghar district carrom from March 2

Updated: Feb 28, 2019, 10:58 IST | A Correspondent

Nearly 300 players are expected to participate in the Tathastu Group-sponsored 3rd Mayor's Trophy Palghar District Carrom Championship to be held from March 2 to 4 at Kapol School in Nalasopara (E).

The Championship, being held under the aegis of the Palghar District Carrom Association, will be held in four categories — men's singles, women's singles, veteran men's singles (above 50 years) and team championship.

The competition carries a total prize purse of over Rs 1,00,000, with the men's singles champion set to be awarded R7,500 and the runner-up Rs 5000.

