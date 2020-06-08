Palghar Lynching: Man questioned by CID team commits suicide

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 32-year-old man, who was questioned in Palghar mob-lynching case by CID team has committed suicide on Saturday. The deceased identified as Vinus Dharma Dhangada was found hanging from a tree in the jungle in Palghar.

"We have registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter. Our investigations are underway," said a police officer attached to Kasa police station. No suicide note has been recovered from the victim. Dhangada was a resident of Chinchpada area of Divshi in Palghar district.

Sources have told mid-day that Dhangada was questioned by police on May 11, after which he had slipped into depression. "He had been telling his parents that his name might be including in the list of accused in Palghar mob lynching case. He would only come home to have lunch and dinner and spent most of his time in the jungle. He apparently stayed in the jungle to avoid thepolice," said the officer.

"On Friday night he finished his dinner and went to jungle. When he did not return home in the morning of the next day, his family members started to search for him in the jungle area and found his body hanging from a tree. He was rushed to Kasa hospital where he was declared dead before admission," the source added.

Dhangada is survived by his parents, wife and four children. To date, 156 accused have been arrested in the horrific mob lynching of three persons at Gandchinchale village in April.

Sources have told mid-day that after questioning the accused, the police have made a list of 200 suspects who are still at large. "Desperate efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused," the source added.

