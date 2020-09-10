Palghar man kills elderly woman over cattle issue, hides her body; held

A man was arrested in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his 65-year-old woman neighbour over a dispute, police said on Thursday.

The crime took place on Wednesday at Khadivali village in Wada tehsil of the district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Lahu Kalu Khane (45), inspector Jaykumar Suryavanshi of Wada police station said.

Read: 4-storey building collapses in Palghar

"The victim- Rakhmabai Gavte- and the accused were neighbours and also owned agricultural lands in a nearby village. Their plots were located next to each other. The man's cattle used to enter the victim's plot and destroy her crops," he said.

"The duo used to quarrel over this issue frequently. On Wednesday, following an argument with the woman, Khane hit her on her head with a stone, following which she died. He hid the body in the bushes on the farmland," the official added.

The woman's relatives later lodged a complaint with the police, who launched a probe and arrested Khane. He was booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), Suryavanshi said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever