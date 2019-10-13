Man killed on same potholed road that took doctor's life in Palghar

In another case of civic apathy, a 56-year-old pedestrian died in an accident on the same potholed road that took a young doctor’s life just two days ago. The incident happened on the Bhiwandi-Wada state highway on Friday evening when the man came under a mini-truck after the driver lost control of the vehicle while walking on the potholed road.

According to a report in The Times of India, the deceased, identified as Ramprasad Goswami, worked as a security guard in a factory in Kudus and was on his way back home when the incident. Eyewitnesses were quoted saying by the report that the unidentified driver was trying to avoid potholes when he lost control of the vehicle and ran over Goswami, killing him on the spot. The driver fled the scene.

The report further mentioned that the police have booked the Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi Infrastructure Private Limited, the contractor who constructed the road along with the driver of the mini-truck in this case for causing death due to negligence. The superintendent of the Public works department is said to taking over the highway from October 19.

The accident occurred on the same highway when a 23-year-old Dr. Neha Shaikh got crushed under a truck after falling off her scooter while riding on its potholed road on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates