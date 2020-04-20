Palghar mob-lynching: Two police officers including assistant and sub inspector suspended

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Two police officers, who visited the spot to control the aggressive mob that killed three men including two priests in Kasa Taluka of Palghar district, have been suspended. The suspended officers were an assistant Police Inspector and sub-inspector who were looking into the case.

A Maharashtra police officer, privy to the case, said, "The investigation has been handed over to the CID Crime department. IG Konkan has been directed to enquire into the action taken by the police."

Sources told mid-day that PSI Sudhir Katare first reached the spot in order to control the mob after forest officials alerted the Palghar police control room. Later, when the situation deteriorated, Katare asked for reinforcements. A team of cops, led by API Anand Rao Kale, reached the spot but the aggressive mob could not be controlled. The mob barbarically lynched three men including one senior citizen among the two saints who were heading to Surat.

