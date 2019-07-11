Palghar residents left high and dry after water tank collapses

national

The villagers alleged that poor construction led to the collapse and are now demanding that an enquiry be conducted to find out what went wrong

The debris of the water tank. Locals allege that the quality of construction was extremely poor. Pic /Hanif Patel

Residents from Haranwadi and nearby villages of Palghar district are staring at an acute water shortage after the overhead tank that supplies water to around 26 villages in the area, collapsed last night. According to police sources, the 80,000-litre capacity tank was set-up at Palanpur in Haranwadi village under the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Yojna in 2012-13. The tank suddenly collapsed on Tuesday night around 10 pm.

The tank was constructed six years ago. The villagers alleged that poor construction led to the collapse and are now demanding that an enquiry be conducted to find out what went wrong.

The area comes under the jurisdiction of Satpati police station in Palghar district Assistant sub-inspector Daulat Atkare from Satpati police station told mid-day, "The incident took place around 10 pm and it was reported to the police station by some passers-by. We rushed to the spot, but fortunately there were no casualties." mid-day attempted to call Ramesh Undare the Gramvikas Adhikari several times, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates