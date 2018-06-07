Pali Hill residents label BMC an 'axe murderer'

Locals enraged after civic officials hack beloved tree outside residential society without informing them



Residents put up this banner outside Shailja Apartments at Pali Hill. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

The residents of Pali Hill and BMC officials have been at loggerheads ever since a 35-year-old tree outside Shailja Apartments was felled last week. The residents have mounted a silent protest against what they have called the tree's "murder". While civic officials said the tree was "very dangerous", the residents claim the tree posed no risk, and it was axed without their knowledge.

The society's inhabitants put up a banner pointing fingers at the BMC for 'murdering' the tree. Registering a silent protest against the tree that perished last week, the residents of Shailja Apartment on Nargis Dutt Road of Pali Hill, have put out a banner calling it a "murder."

Sudhir Chaddha, society secretary, told mid-day, "There are plans to put up more banners. We were all young when we planted these trees in the area. I am a father of two today, but still thought of the tree as one of my children." "What enraged me is how the tree was chopped without informing the society. They came here in the afternoon and sawed it off within 20 minutes, while most of us were at work," he alleged.

Madhu Poplai, secretary of the Pali Hill Residents Association, said, "Our trees are the USP of Pali Hill. Every year we are informed about the trimming, but this year we were not. I have written to the ward officer regarding this tree. We have requested photographs to see what proof they have about the tree having been weak."

A senior civic official said, "The tree was very dangerous and was cut following due procedure. This was done to prevent any untoward incident in the area. If the residents feel that the trees are not dangerous, they should give it to us in writing, so we will not be held responsible."

