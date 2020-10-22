Mumbai: Indonesian woman lies about her kidnapping to avoid friend, sends Pali police in wild chase

A woman from Indonesia sent her friend and the Pali police on a wild goose chase after she alleged that she had been kidnapped, only for the cops to discover 24 hours later that she had never come to India.

A software engineer from Pune informed the cops that his friend — an Indonesian national, had been misdirected by a cab driver and taken to Raigad. After frantic search operations, the cops found out that she had lied to her friend to avoid him.

On October 18, Pali cops received a call from the 24-year-old engineer. He told them that his friend from Indonesia had come to India to meet him and that she took a rideshare cab to Pune but the driver dropped her at Sudhagad in Raigad. He also shared a location sent by his friend. The cops checked the location, which showed Padghawali village near Pali. "A team was immediately sent to the village, but it was found out that no cab had come anywhere near the village," an officer from Pali Police station said.

"We checked with the airport authorities about her travel details but didn't find anyone who had travelled from Indonesia. So we took her office address. The next morning we got in touch with her colleagues who gave her contact number," said Bala Kumbhar, inspector at Pali police station.

Cops then called the woman and asked about her whereabouts, "Initially, she told us she was in hospital as she was badly injured and hung up. But when we called her again telling her of the legal consequences of not speaking to us she revealed her whereabouts" added another officer.

After speaking to the woman, the cops came to know that she lied to avoid the man. "The two met in Indonesia as they worked for the same company and had developed a friendship. But there were some issues in the relationship. Recently, the man told her to come to Pune to meet him and she decided to end this relationship," added the officer.

