Pallavi Joshi urges people to discuss real issues for women empowerment

Pallavi Joshi's show 'Bharat Ki Baat' will celebrate International Women's Day with episodes on women empowerment over the weekend

Pallavi Joshi

National Award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi says crusaders for women empowerment sometimes forget to talk about the real issues. "In an era of #MeToo and social media, crusaders who appear as torch bearers of women empowerment somehow forget the real issues," Pallavi said in a statement.

"Urban India is a miniscule part of India and where women empowerment is truly imperative, social media unfortunately has not yet trickled down to," she added. Pallavi hosts television show "Bharat Ki Baat", which showcases a positive narrative of Indians. The show will celebrate International Women's Day with episodes on women empowerment over the weekend.

On picking the topic, she said: "I really felt the need to feature this issue on 'Bharat Ki Baat' and showcase the real framework of women empowerment... A simple LPG connection is empowering for someone while someone else grapples with triple talaq. Dwindling child sex ratio and women's education, I feel are far more deep rooted issues that we must talk about.

"There is no glamour in them but that does not make these topics any less important." "Bharat Ki Baat", which airs on News18 India, features 26 episodes in which Pallavi and her team are seen travelling to various parts of the country. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

