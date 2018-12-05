Pallavi Purkayastha murder: Killer gets fine, one more year for absconding

crime

Sajjad Mogul, sentenced to life in the case, had been absconding since March 2016 after jumping parole; was finally traced to Jammu and Kashmir in October this year

Sajjad Mughal Pathan was sentenced to life

Sajjad Mogul, the security guard convicted in the killing of lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha at her Wadala apartment in 2012, was on Tuesday sentenced to one-year imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine for absconding after jumping parole. Mogul alias Pathan was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 after confessing to his crime.

Caught by police inspector Sanjay Nikam and his team in October this year, Mogul was an inmate of the Central Jail Nashik since his conviction. He was granted parole from February 26, 2016 to March, 28 2016 to tend to his sick mother, but did not return to jail at the end of the parole period.



Pallavi Purkayastha was murdered in her Wadala apartment on August 9, 2012

The Nashik Road police registered a case under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code against Pathan on July 7, 2016 and a Crime Branch team began search operations. After months of efforts, he was arrested in October from a village in Jammu Kashmir on the Leh-Srinagar Highway. The sentence was announced on Tuesday by Nashik Judicial Magistrate M R Yadav.

Purkayastha was found covered in blood at her rented apartment in Himalayan Heights, Wadala by her live-in partner Avik Sengupta, also a lawyer, on August 9, 2012. Her body had multiple stab wounds and investigation had later revealed that the security guard of the building, Mogul, had murdered her after she resisted his advances.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates