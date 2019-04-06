Pallavi Sharda to star in drama pilot 'Triangle'

hollywood

Pallavi Sharda

Actress Pallavi Sharda, who has worked in Bollywood films like Besharam, Begum Jaan and Hawaizaada, has been tapped as the female lead opposite Mike Vogel in the ABC drama pilot Triangle.

Written by Jon Harmon Feldman and Sonny Postiglione, and directed by McG, Triangle poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travellers over the course of human history?

When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants - from throughout history - to survive and somehow find a way home.

Pallavi will play Alex, David's (Vogel) girlfriend who is trying to connect with his teen daughter Natalie (Sarah Catherine Hook), reports deadline.com.

Matt Passmore, Edwin Hodge, Mallory Jansen, Lorenzo Richelmy, Amit Shah and Diana Bermudez co-star. The pilot is filming in New Zealand.

Pallavi, who is of Indian descent, has built a career in India, Australia and the UK. She currently co-stars in two series, Beecham House and Les Norton in Australia.

