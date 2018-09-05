Paltan makers pay tribute to HAV Parashar portrayed by Siddhant Kapoor!

bollywood

Paltan will see an ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sonu Sood, Esha Gupta, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor and Luv Sinha

Siddhanth Kapoor

As J P Dutta's Paltan is all set to release this Friday, the makers of the film had begun a countdown on social media paying a tribute to the brave heroes who fought for the 1967 Indo-China War. Today, counting 2 days to Paltan, makers have paid tribute to HAV Parashar, essayed by Siddhant Kapoor in the film

The makers of the film shared a video where actor Siddhanth Kapoor is seen donning the character of HAV. Parashar to provide homage to HAV. Parashar, the makers of the film tweeted by saying, "The world will know the Unknown. #KnowYourPaltan #2DaysToGo"

Along with the real-life picture of HAV. Parashar the video also shows the grit, determination of an arduous soldier during the war. With only 2 days to go for the release, Paltan has piqued the interest of the audience with the intriguing trailer which definitely brings back memories from the times of Border and LOC Kargil.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

The national-award-winning director, JP Dutta had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

The third film of the war trilogy will see an ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Abdul Qadir Amin, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Monica Gill, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, and Dipika Kakar. With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

