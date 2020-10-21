Pammi aunty aka Ssumier Pasricha can sing too

Best known for his Pammi aunty videos on YouTube and social media, Ssumier Pasricha turns singer with Teri jyota toh balihari. He was always keen to pursue music, but ended up being an actor. In 1998, a music label asked him to render a few songs for them. "I made a tape with legendary singer Mukesh's chartbusters and this devotional track. They said it was good, but later I realised they were not interested," says the Sasural Simar Ka actor. "Thanks to my Pammi aunty videos, I met Tulsi Kumar. I sent T-Series a tape and here I am with my first single for the festive occasion. I am finally singing after 22 years."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news