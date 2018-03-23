PAN cards at Rs 700 a piece

ATS probe into terror outfit nets Ulhasnagar man who had made over a thousand PAN cards for illegal Bangladeshi migrants over eight years



The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 36-year-old man from Ulhasnagar for allegedly making over 1,000 PAN cards for Bangladeshis in the last eight years. The ATS is probing if the accused had helped members of terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) to procure PAN cards with the help of fake documents.

ATS sources said the arrest was made on March 19 after interrogation of five Bangladeshis arrested in Navi Mumbai earlier. The probe has revealed that the accused charged R700 per card, made with the help of fake documents. "Half of the money went in his pocket and half was used for paperwork," said a source.

The agency has seized 14 PAN cards prepared for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, besides several forms for getting the cards made. The ATS is questioning the accused, currently in police custody till March 26, on how he operated and whom all he has helped so far. Involvement of others is also being probed. ATS sources said they were probing the terror angle, as recently some Bangladeshis with links to ABT were detected in Pune.

The case

Based on a tip-off, ATS's Navi Mumbai unit had, on March 13, zeroed in on illegal migrants staying in Jui Gaon, Panvel, and arrested five of them, who were working as construction labourers, for staying without valid documents. The five hail from Narail, Jaisoor, Satkhira and Barisal districts of Bangladesh.

The PAN and Aadhaar cards found on them had been prepared using fake documents, with the PAN used to get the Aadhaar made, said officers. The ATS has filed a case under relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, and the section for forgery under the Indian Penal Code against the six accused.

