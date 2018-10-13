Search

Pan masala worth Rs 21 lakh seized

Oct 13, 2018, 10:15 IST | Agencies

Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and one person was arrested in this connection

A stock of banned pan masala and scented tobacco worth Rs 21 lakh was seized from Palghar district on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and one person was arrested in this connection, an official said on Friday.

