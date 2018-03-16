Panasonic celebrates 100th anniversary

Consumer electronics manufacturer Panasonic had recently marked its 100th anniversary here by launched the 'Panasonic Museum' in Kadoma City, Osaka

Consumer electronics manufacturer Panasonic had recently marked its 100th anniversary here by launched the 'Panasonic Museum' in Kadoma City, Osaka.

'This milestone will be a very important year to look back on the footsteps of the founder Konosuke Matsushita, in order to renew the determination to steadily move forward into the coming year,' said Panasonic CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga.

Konosuke Matsushita, the founder of Panasonic is one of the most iconic entrepreneurs in the history of Japan. The purpose of the exhibition, based on Matsushita's life, was to inform the people about the beliefs on which the company was built. In the exhibition, there was a house which recreated the state of the workspace at the time of its founding.

Also, a 'two-way socket' from his time was kept there. A 'Black and white TV', 'washing machine' and 'refrigerator', which were the symbol of the wealth and improvement of life during the economic growth of Japan, were on display too.

Panasonic's home appliances during the century were also exhibited in the "Hall of manufacturing ingenuity", which was open for a limited time. 'Visitors can understand the products of Panasonic from each generation; the ideas are hidden in the products, the convenience to use for customers, and the solutions to social needs and life,' said a Panasonic employee, Jun Ishii.

