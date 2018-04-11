Panasonic rolls out 'face unlock' feature for Eluga Ray 700 smartphones

The Eluga Ray 700 smartphone was launched in September 2017 at Rs 9,999 with a 13MP Sony IMX 258 rear camera, 13MP front camera with flash and a 5000mAh battery



Panasonic Eluga Ray 700. Pic courtesy/YouTube



Panasonic's "face unlock" feature for its Eluga Ray 700 smartphone was officially unveiled in India. However, facial recognition does not come as a forced application and users are free to use the fingerprint sensor or other conventional ways to lock/unlock the device, officials from the Japanese electronics major said in a statement.

The device was launched last September at Rs 9,999 with a 13MP Sony IMX 258 rear camera, 13MP front camera with flash and a 5000mAh battery. Other key features of the smartphone are dual SIM (GSM and GSM), connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G, and 32GB internal memory that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

"Through this feature, the response is quick with an accuracy rate of over 95 percent when compared to a PIN or fingerprint sensor," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Users can get access to the new feature by installing the latest update of the handset.

(With inputs from IANS)