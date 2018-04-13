Panasonic unveils AI-based 'Arbo Hub' in India

The device maker also announced it will launch its upcoming Panasonic "P85 NXT" and "Eluga Ray 710" devices with "Arbo Hub" built-in





Expanding its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, Panasonic India on Friday unveiled the AI-powered "Arbo Hub" platform that gives users access to multiple apps and services.

The device maker also announced it will launch its upcoming Panasonic "P85 NXT" and "Eluga Ray 710" devices with "Arbo Hub" built-in.

"Arbo Hub" adapts to the users' specific needs and provides services on one single platform, de-cluttering multiple apps on smartphones, the company said in a statement.

The company has also partnered with online service providers such as Ola, AccuWeather, MobiKwik and Gamezop to provide different platforms to its smartphone users.

"We have struck all the right chords with 'Arbo', our virtual assistant, that was launched a year ago. Now, users do not have to download multiple apps and clutter their phones as 'Arbo Hub' will give all services on a single platform," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

"Arbo Hub" will be rolled out for Eluga Ray 700 smartphone via an over the air update.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever