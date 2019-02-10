Panchal, Bharat give India 'A' upper hand

cricket

Out-of-favour KL Rahul finally found his touch and was unbeaten on 88 on Friday

Representational Image

A brilliant double century by Priyank Panchal (206) and a quickfire ton by wicketkeeper KS Bharat (142 in 139 balls) helped India 'A' take control against England Lions on the third day of the first unofficial Test here on Saturday.

India 'A' declared their innings at 540 for 6 in reply to England Lions' 340 to gain a massive 200-run lead, thanks to Panchal's marathon knock, which came off 313 balls and Bharat's blistering innings that was studded with 11 fours and eight sixes. Out-of-favour KL Rahul finally found his touch and was unbeaten on 88 on Friday. But he could add only one run to his overnight score on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever