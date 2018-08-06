Search

Panchayat secretary nabbed by Punjab vigilance bureau

Aug 06, 2018, 21:24 IST | PTI

After verifying his complaint, the sleuths laid a trap and caught Amrik Singh

Representational Image

A panchayat secretary was on Monday nabbed by the Punjab vigilance bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh, an official said. A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused Amrik Singh, posted at Rajpura in Patiala, was caught red-handed on the complaint of Amlok Singh of village Laadbanjara Kalan in Sangrur district.

The complainant had approached the bureau alleging that Amrik Singh along with the block development and panchayat officer, Rajpura Savinder Singh had sought Rs 1.10 lakh from him to refund a cheque of Rs 8.80 lakh given as a security deposit for mining purposes.

After verifying his complaint, the sleuths laid a trap and caught Amrik Singh. The money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses, the spokesperson said.

He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Amrik Singh and Savinder Singh and further investigation was under progress.

