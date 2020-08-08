Panchganga river continues to flow above danger mark

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The water level of the flooded Panchganga river in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra reduced to some extent on Saturday, but it is still above the danger mark, an official said. Water level of the river at Rajaram weir (barrage), located on the outskirts of Kolhapur city, was recorded at 44.6 feet, receding by four inches since Friday evening, the official of the local disaster management cell said.

The danger mark of the river at the weir is at 43 feet, he said. On Friday, the level of the river rose after water was discharged from Radhanagari dam in the district following heavy showers in the catchment area. Considering the rainfall in the catchment areas and Radhanagari dam almost reaching its capacity, water is currently being released at 7,112 cusec, the official said.

The district administration had on Friday said that over 5,000 people from 23 flood-prone villages had been evacuated.

Last year, unprecedented rainfall had wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives.

