Pandit Jasraj's last rites: Karanvir Bohra, Rukhsar, Udit Narayan, Jatin Pandit pay their last respects

The Late legendary classical singer Pandit Jasraj's last rites were held on Thursday, August 20, in Versova, Mumbai, in the presence of his close family and friends. Several celebrities including Rukhsar, Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Jatin Pandit paid their last respects. The maestro died on Monday, August 17, at the age of 90.
The mortal remains of the late vocalist were flown to Mumbai by Air India flight which landed in the city on Wednesday afternoon after which it was taken to the family residence in Versova in Andheri West. They were received by his wife Madhura, daughter Durga, son Sharang and grandchildren, said family spokesperson Pritam Sharma.
Pandit Jasraj's family members at the antim darshan
On Thursday morning, the mortal remains were kept for a final glimpse in the building compound to enable his fans and others to pay their last respects.
Pandit Jasraj's son Sharang and daughter Durga Jasraj
Several Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respects to Pandit Jasraj. Singer Kailash Kher was among those who came in to offer his condolences to the family.
Kailash Kher paying his respects to Pandit Jasraj
Composer Lalit Pandit of Jatin-Lalit fame and his family mourned the death of the music maestro.
Jatin Pandit with his family
Singer Udit Narayan also marked his presence at the last rites of Pandit Jasraj.
Udit Narayan with the family members of Pandit Jasraj
Television actors Karanvir Bohra and Rukhsar mourn the death of Pandit Jasraj ahead of the funeral service.
Karanvir Bohra
Rukhsar
A recipient of top civilian honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, the maestro, whose career spanned almost eight decades, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. Pandit Jasraj, who was initiated into vocal training at the age of 14, later trained as a tabla accompanist under his elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan. He will always be remembered for adding elements of thumri to khayal.
His rendition of Raga Ahir Bhairav was used in Ang Lee's global hit of 2012, Life Of Pi, and he also sang Vandana Karo in the 1966 film Ladki Sahyadri Ki. Pandit Jasraj's other soundtrack contributions are his Jugalbandi with Bhimsen Joshi in the 1973 film, Birbal My Brother, and Vaada Tumse Hai in the 2008 horror film, 1920.
His death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood celebrities.
The mortal remains of legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj (90) reached Mumbai on Wednesday from New Jersey in the US where he had passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday. The mortal remains were taken to the family residence in Versova in Andheri West. It was received by his wife Madhura, daughter Durga, son Sharang and grandchildren. (All pictures: Yogen Shah)
Speaking to IANS, family spokesperson Pritam Sharma said that the mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse on Thursday morning in the building compound to enable his fans and others to pay their last respects. Later, Pt Jasraj will be accorded a funeral with full state honours at the Vile Parle Crematorium in the afternoon.
Pt Jasraj breathed his last in New Jersey on Monday, plunging the world of music into a pall of gloom. Born in 1930, the exponent had seen the evolution from pre-Independence era, from Maharajas as the biggest patrons of classical music to the 1950s and 1960s when All India Radio was pivotal in shaping one's career.
His training as a vocalist began at an early age and for his immense contribution to the world of music, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 1990, Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Classical Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, and Marwar Sangeet Ratna Award in 2014. In the year 2000, Pandit Jasraj was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.
(In picture: Pandit Jasraj's family members receiving his mortal remains).
A rich career behind him, with his performances of classical and semi-classical vocals becoming albums and film soundtracks, he felt fortunate to belong to a generation which had and continued to witness exciting times in classical music. Pandit Jasraj was a force to reckon with in the country’s music space. The artiste extradonaire even had a minor planet named after him in 2019.
His death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood celebrities. Singer Asha Bhosle said, "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj ji. I have lost someone who was extremely fond of me, I have lost a big brother. Sangeet ka sooraj doob gaya (the sun of music has set). He was a vocalist par excellence and I knew him for so long, from even before his marriage to V Shantaram's daughter. He used to praise me a lot and he always used to say, 'main tujhe gaana sikhaunga (I will teach you how to sing)".
Singer Rekha Bhardwaj also mourned the loss of Pandit Jasraj. "You didn't need to understand classical music to enjoy his performance because it flowed in such a way that people would forget everything else. His voice was divine and mystical", said the singer. Pankaj Udhas also penned a heartfelt note and expressed his thoughts on his death.
The mortal remains of legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj (90) reached Mumbai on Wednesday after which it was taken to the family residence in Versova in Andheri West. The mortal remains were received by his family members. We have pictures.
