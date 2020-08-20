Pandit Jasraj's last rites: Karanvir Bohra, Rukhsar, Udit Narayan, Jatin Pandit pay their last respects

The Late legendary classical singer Pandit Jasraj's last rites were held on Thursday, August 20, in Versova, Mumbai, in the presence of his close family and friends. Several celebrities including Rukhsar, Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Jatin Pandit paid their last respects. The maestro died on Monday, August 17, at the age of 90.

The mortal remains of the late vocalist were flown to Mumbai by Air India flight which landed in the city on Wednesday afternoon after which it was taken to the family residence in Versova in Andheri West. They were received by his wife Madhura, daughter Durga, son Sharang and grandchildren, said family spokesperson Pritam Sharma.



Pandit Jasraj's family members at the antim darshan

On Thursday morning, the mortal remains were kept for a final glimpse in the building compound to enable his fans and others to pay their last respects.



Pandit Jasraj's son Sharang and daughter Durga Jasraj

Several Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respects to Pandit Jasraj. Singer Kailash Kher was among those who came in to offer his condolences to the family.



Kailash Kher paying his respects to Pandit Jasraj

Composer Lalit Pandit of Jatin-Lalit fame and his family mourned the death of the music maestro.



Jatin Pandit with his family

Singer Udit Narayan also marked his presence at the last rites of Pandit Jasraj.



Udit Narayan with the family members of Pandit Jasraj

Television actors Karanvir Bohra and Rukhsar mourn the death of Pandit Jasraj ahead of the funeral service.



Karanvir Bohra



Rukhsar

A recipient of top civilian honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, the maestro, whose career spanned almost eight decades, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. Pandit Jasraj, who was initiated into vocal training at the age of 14, later trained as a tabla accompanist under his elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan. He will always be remembered for adding elements of thumri to khayal.

His rendition of Raga Ahir Bhairav was used in Ang Lee's global hit of 2012, Life Of Pi, and he also sang Vandana Karo in the 1966 film Ladki Sahyadri Ki. Pandit Jasraj's other soundtrack contributions are his Jugalbandi with Bhimsen Joshi in the 1973 film, Birbal My Brother, and Vaada Tumse Hai in the 2008 horror film, 1920.

His death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood celebrities.

