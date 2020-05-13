Pandya brothers extend birthday wishes to Kieron Pollard

As the West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard celebrates his 33rd birthday, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday wished his Mumbai Indians teammate, saying that they will celebrate after the lockdown is lifted.

"Let's celebrate together once this all goes away Polly Red heart Happy birthday big guy," Hardik tweeted.

Let's celebrate together once this all goes away Polly âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Happy birthday big guy ðÂÂ¤ÂÂâÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ pic.twitter.com/te4HXs0Xz2 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 12, 2020

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya in his wish revealed the lesson he had learned from Pollard. The Indian cricketer also expressed his gratitude towards Pollard for always guiding him during the Indian Premier League.

"Happy birthday Polly Hugging face One lesson I've learned from you is to always be a good human being no matter what. Right from my first season with @mipaltan, you've been there to guide me. Thanks for always being like a big brother to Hardik and I Face throwing a kiss @KieronPollard55," Krunal tweeted.

Happy birthday Polly ðÂ¤Â One lesson I've learned from you is to always be a good human being no matter what. Right from my first season with @mipaltan, you've been there to guide me. Thanks for always being like a big brother to Hardik and I ðÂÂÂ @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/nC7IqXXdyX — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 12, 2020

Hardik, Krunal, and Pollard would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians (MI) had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

