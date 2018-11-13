Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya reunite with fellow Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard

cricket

Kieron Pollard who is in India after playing in the India vs West Indies T20I series, was seen partying with the Pandya brothers in Mumbai

Hardik Pandya with Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya (Pic/Hardik Pandya Instagram)

Hardik Pandya shared a picture on Tuesday with his brother Krunal Pandya and his Mumbai Indians' teammate Kieron Pollard.

Kieron Pollard who is in India after participating in the India vs West Indies T20I series, was seen partying with the Pandya brothers in Mumbai, after a hard fought series.

Kieron Pollard has had a forgettable T20I tour of India with scores of 14 and 6, which puts his spot in the West Indies squad in doubt for the future.

Hardik Pandya has been out of action lately, after he injured his back during an ODI versus Pakistan in the Asia Cup earlier this year. The all-rounder however has been enjoying his time off the pitch with his new pet dog named Bentley.

Krunal Pandya is on a career high these days after debuting for India in the India-West Indies series. In his brother's absence, Krunal Pandya impressed with the bat and the ball, putting in useful performances in India's T20I series win.

