Panga box office: The Kangana Ranaut-starrer earns Rs 14.91 crore over the weekend

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and others has grossed Rs 14.91 crore over the weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#Panga fares below expectations, despite the glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: Rs 14.91 cr. #India biz."

The movie focuses on Kangana, who has essayed the role of a Kabaddi player, Jaya Nigam, who shares her triumphs and struggles.

Panga revolves around a mother's wish to pursue her Kabaddi career, and how she makes an inspiring comeback with support from her family and friends. The film also features Richa Chadha in a pivotal role.

