Panga: Meet Meenu, the fiesty Kabaddi player, played by Richa Chadha

In one of the most anticipated upcoming films, Panga, Richa Chadha plays the role of a Kabaddi player. Her character Meenu plays Kangana Ranaut's on-screen friend. Her character is that of a woman who's empowered and chosen a life for herself where she chooses her career in the sport. The actress had to train extensively for the role and even had to sport a shorter hairdo in the film.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two exclusive stills from the sports drama and it seems the actress is ready for action. She has always been a fine actor and we finally get to see her in a meaty role that does complete justice to her prowess.

Take a look right here:

Panga has been making all the right noises so far with its promos and songs. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has once again made a film about human relationships and their palpable pains and pleasures. The delicacy with which she handles her subjects and characters is both charming and entertaining. Despite a sports drama, Tiwari seems to have made a film that will appeal to those who aren’t even keen on watching the game the film is based on.

All set for a January 24 release, Panga will surely be another knockout performance by both Richa and Kangana Ranaut.

