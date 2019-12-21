Panga: Neena Gupta shares a fantastic new poster of this sports drama

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Neena Gupta on Saturday released a new poster of her upcoming film Panga which also stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

In the new poster of the film, Ranaut, Gupta, and singer Jassi Gill were seen sitting on a sofa and smiling their hearts out.

A child artist, Yagya Bhasin who is donning the role of Kangana's son in the film was also seen in the poster.

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen as playing pivotal roles in the film.

Take a look at the poster right here:

And here's another poster the actress shared:

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

