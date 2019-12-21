Panga: Neena Gupta shares a fantastic new poster of this sports drama
Neena Gupta took to her Twitter account to share the new poster of her upcoming film Panga with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha and we cannot wait for the film!
Actor Neena Gupta on Saturday released a new poster of her upcoming film Panga which also stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.
In the new poster of the film, Ranaut, Gupta, and singer Jassi Gill were seen sitting on a sofa and smiling their hearts out.
A child artist, Yagya Bhasin who is donning the role of Kangana's son in the film was also seen in the poster.
Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen as playing pivotal roles in the film.
Take a look at the poster right here:
Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer— Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) December 21, 2019
out on 23rd Dec 2019 #Pangastories@foxstarhindi @Ashwinyiyer @kanganateam @jassiegill @RichaChadha @YagyaBhasin#NikhilMehrotra @ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu @saregamaglobal pic.twitter.com/M1gHe1wdto
And here's another poster the actress shared:
Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya aur Meenu; inki dosti ki kahaani hum sab se— Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) December 21, 2019
judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 #Pangastories@foxstarhindi @Ashwinyiyer @kanganateam @jassiegill @RichaChadha @YagyaBhasin@ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu @saregamaglobal pic.twitter.com/SeNaZw0YMm
Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.
