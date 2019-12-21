Search

Panga: Neena Gupta shares a fantastic new poster of this sports drama

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 20:55 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Neena Gupta took to her Twitter account to share the new poster of her upcoming film Panga with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha and we cannot wait for the film!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Neena Gupta
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Neena Gupta

Actor Neena Gupta on Saturday released a new poster of her upcoming film Panga which also stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

In the new poster of the film, Ranaut, Gupta, and singer Jassi Gill were seen sitting on a sofa and smiling their hearts out.

A child artist, Yagya Bhasin who is donning the role of Kangana's son in the film was also seen in the poster.

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen as playing pivotal roles in the film.

Take a look at the poster right here:

And here's another poster the actress shared:

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK