Panga: The new song, Dil Ne Kaha, showcases playful chemistry between Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill

If the first song of Panga, the title track, showed multiple montages of the leading lady, Kangana Ranaut's fearless attempts to transform into a Kabaddi player again, and inspiring thousands of athletes across, the new song, Dil Ne Kaha, is all about montages of love and passion.

Featuring Jassie Gill and Kangana Ranaut, the song establishes playful chemistry between the actors and their visuals of romance are juxtaposed by Gill recording the song with unmatched energy and enigma. For all the fans of both the actors, this is a treat.

Have a look right here:

The film also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, and the trailer already promises Panga would be a film to look out for. After Manikarnika and Judgementall Hai Kya, it seems Ranaut is all set to deliver another knock-out performance. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a story about hope and aspirations, it tells the tale of a woman who wants to come back to the Kabaddi field despite being 32 years old.

All set to release on January 24, the sports drama will clash at the box-office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D, and this is one clash we are really looking forward to. Let's see who trumps who! And on June 26, the actress will be seen in another challenging role when she steps into the role of the actress-turned politician, Jayalalithaa, in her biopic, Thalaivi.

And this is not all, Ranaut is already locking horns with Akshay Kumar on Diwali 2020 as Dhaakad opens in the cinemas with Prithviraj. Well, this surely seems to be Ranaut's year!

