Panga Title Song: It's Humourous, Hummable and Hugely Inspiring

Ever since the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's Panga has dropped on the Internet, fans and critics cannot stop raving about the story Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has told this time around. It's about a Kabaddi player who decides to make a comeback at the age of 32.

Staying true to the ethos of films counterproductive of such nature and genre, the title song showcases multiple montages of the leading lady's workout and grueling sessions, also simultaneously capturing her disgust at her diet and daily routines. Ranaut, a fine actor, makes her pains and pleasures fully palpable.

The song is everything once can ask for, its humourous, hummable, and hugely inspiring, take a look right here:

Panga also gazes at the claustrophobic mindset of society and how women, immediately after marriage and embracing motherhood, are expected to handle household chores. But Ranaut refuses to succumb to family or societal pressures and decides to give her Kabaddi career another shot, and that too at the age of 32. If this story doesn't inspire you, which story will? And how can you not root for an actress who shows she can do everything a Bollywood actor does?

It's also helped the film has two other fantastic actors- Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, and when you have such dependable and dazzling stars in one film, things can never go wrong. Also, the theme will echo the sentiments of all those aspiring and even retired players, with dreams in their eyes and aspirations in their blood.

Personally, we are looking forward to Panga since this is one genre that we revel in. Just like all the other sports dramas, Panga also promises to be a roller-coaster ride that will make you laugh, cry and clap. Bring the film on!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates