Panipat: Mann Mein Shiva song presents Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a never-seen-before avatar

Any historical drama that is made in Indian Cinema is driven by sweep, scale, and style. The canvas should be intriguing and the characters fascinating. Ashutosh Gowariker has made one of the most rousing pieces of work in the form of Lagaan and followed it up with Jodha Akbar, another grand offering to the audience. He's now gearing up for Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The leading man shared the first song of the film, Mann Mein Shiva, and Gowariker stages the number with ambition and audacity, giving it a Desi touch, or should we say the Marathi touch. It celebrates the essence of the almighty and also presents Kapoor and Sanon in never-seen-before avatars. Comparisons with Bajirao Mastani are inevitable, but if we watch the number only keeping Panipat in mind, it has the potential to impress the viewers.

Kapoor took to his Twitter account and shared the link of the song and also wrote- Sing-Along. Take a look right here:

Panipat narrates the tale of the third battle of Panipat, and the antagonist of the story is Sanjay Dutt. This is unarguably Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's most complex roles as actors to date, and the expectations are expectedly high. The trailer may have received mixed reactions from the viewers, but the film deserves a watch and it needs to be seen what lies beneath this extravagant saga. It's all set to release on December 6.

After Panipat, Kapoor will be seen in a romantic film with Rakul Preet Singh, whereas Sanon will star in films like Mimi, Bachchan Pandey and hopefully Luka Chuppi 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates