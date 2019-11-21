Panipat New Poster: Get ready to witness the epic battle between Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor

Ashutosh Gowariker, the man behind films like Lagaan, Swades, and Jodha Akbar, is now gearing up for another period drama titled Panipat. The trailer showcases some spectacularly mounted war scenes and eye-watering camerawork. The promo may have received mixed responses from the viewers due to inevitable similarities with the earlier historical sagas like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, you cannot deny the ambition that the team has poured into this magnum opus.

This is Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's toughest film as actors yet, and Sanjay Dutt is all set to give his fans another fascinating character after Agneepath. And taking to her Instagram account, Sanon shared the new poster of the film, stating- Sadashiv Rao Bhau vs Ahmad Shah Abdali. Witness the epic battle on December 6.

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has two more films lined-up in the future, the first one is YRF's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring Parineeti Chopra. The next would be with Rakul Preet Singh, co-produced by John Abraham. Coming to Sanon, in 2020, she'll star in films like Mimi and Bachchan Pandey. She also has a film with Rahul Dholakia coming up, a thriller that's yet to be titled.

As far as Dutt is concerned, just like Ajay Devgn, he too only has period films to offer to his fans next year. And what's more interesting is that he plays the antagonist in all of them. The first is KGF: Chapter 2, and this would be followed by Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. The one film where he has a positive role is Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Rana Daggubati.

