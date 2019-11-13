Panipat song: Mard Maratha celebrates the opulence of the Maratha regime

The makers of Arjun Kapoor's period drama, Panipat, have just dropped the first song from the film titled Mard Maratha. Featuring the lead cast including Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl and Padmini Kolhapure, the song talks about the richness and bravery of the Maratha regime.

Panipat has already created quite a buzz thanks to its opulent sets and captivating trailer. Mard Maratha is shot on an extensive scale, replete with a grand Peshwai ambience, a grand Ganesh idol in the background, 1300 dancers, including lejhim dancers from Pune and authentic bull dancers.

Check out the video below:

Mard Maratha is choreographed by Raju Khan, and the song has been shot across 13 days at the royal set crated to replicate Shaniwar Wada in Karjat, which was constructed by art director Nitin Desai for the film.

A refreshing song with a mix of Hindi and Marathi, Mard Maratha is composed by the maestros - Ajay-Atul. Speaking about it, the musician duo said, "The song celebrates the richness of the Maratha regime. We wanted to create a song which not only has a traditional feel to it but can also be enjoyed by all kinds of audiences, regardless of their age and taste in music. So, keeping that in mind we have created ‘Mard Maratha’ in such a way that it appeals to one and all."

The duo further adds, "The energy of the song and the way Ashu Sir has shot it, brings out the forgotten opulence of the Maratha regime and is indeed a visual treat."

Speaking about it, director Ashutosh Gowariker, says "Mard Maratha is a high-energy song, which encapsulates the opulence of Maratha regime and pays tribute to the brave Peshwas and their Maratha Sardars, as well as the various army regiments, including Hindus, Muslims and different castes. Ajay-Atul has done a fantastic job of adding a traditional flavour to the song, along with giving it a universal appeal. Raju Khan's choreography is outstanding. It's my favourite track from the film!!"

The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and is produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar's company - Vision World. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is released by Reliance Entertainment worldwide helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is all set to release on December 6, 2019.

