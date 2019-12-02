Panipat song: Sapna Hai Sach Hai is a classic romantic ballad

Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor in a still from the song

Sapna Hai Sach Hai is the third soundtrack from the upcoming Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt-starrer historic drama Panipat. Arjun can be seen playing the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, and the actor shared the song on Twitter. "A heartwarming tale of Sadashiv Rao @ Parvati Bai against the backdrop of the battle that changed history. Listen to #SapnaHaiSachHai, out now" he posted. Watch the video of the song below:

The two-minute-31 second melody showcases the wedding of Sadashiv and Paravati Bai (Kriti). Composed by Ajay-Atul, the video is rich with royalty and attempts to give a sense of calmness. Penned by Javed Akhtar, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Abhay Jodhpurkarthey carry the slow tune with perfection.

Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suresh Oberoi, Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman, and Padmini Kolhapure. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the December 6 release will showcase the epic battle between the Marathas and Ahmed Shah Abdali's force.

The trailer received an overwhelming response from the viewers who were excited to see the third battle of Panipat being showcased on a huge scale on the silver screen. The film is set to lock horns with the comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

