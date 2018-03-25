Pankaj Advani retains Asian billiards title

Mar 25, 2018, 12:54 IST | Agencies

Pankaj Advani remains the reigning Indian, Asian and world champion in billiards for 2017-18 with this win

Pankaj Advani with the winner's trophy on Saturday
Pankaj Advani on Saturday defended his Asian Billiards Championships title in style by demolishing his practice partner B Bhaskar 6-1 in the summit clash here on Saturday. With this win, Advani remains the reigning Indian, Asian and world champion in billiards for 2017-18. India's Amee Kamani won the Asian Women's Snooker title by blanking her Thai opponent Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan 3-0.

This is Advani's 11th gold medal at the Asian level of cue sports. His continental billiards title tally has gone up to seven, in addition to the back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in 2006 and 2010, one 6-red snooker title and a snooker team gold.

