Pankaj Advani wins Asian Snooker title in China

Pankaj Advani shone the brightest as he registered one-sided victories in every match, be it league or knockout

Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani sent out a strong message before the upcoming world championships by winning the second leg of the Asian Snooker Tour in Jinan, China yesterday.

Advani delivered a power-packed performance to outclass China's Ju Reti 6-1 in the final and become the first Indian to win an Asian Snooker Tour event. The IBSF World Billiards and Snooker Championships is less than a fortnight away and the Indian star cueist is the defending champion in both sports.

The new 10-red format of the Tour was well-received by all players as some fine performances were on display throughout the second leg. It was, however, Advani who shone the brightest in this particular event as he registered one-sided victories in every match, be it league or knockout.

