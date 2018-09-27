Pankaj Kapur to get Icons of Indian Cinema Award

bollywood

Pankaj Kapur will be honoured with Icons of Indian Cinema Award at the closing ceremony of the ninth edition of Jagran Film Festival

Pankaj Kapur

Actor-director Pankaj Kapur will be honoured with 'Icons of Indian Cinema' Award at the closing ceremony of the ninth edition of Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai. The closing ceremony of the Mumbai edition will take place on Sunday, read a statement.

Pankaj, also a theatre artiste, is known for featuring in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Raakh and Maqbool. The festival started in Delhi on June 29 before travelling to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut and Raipur.

