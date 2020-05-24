Pankaj Tripathi: Hope we value the right things hereon

Away from the hustle and bustle of shoots, Pankaj Tripathi has utilised the past two months to pause and reflect. The actor, who would be rushing from one set to another, were it not for the lockdown, acknowledges that he would like to slow down post the pandemic. "Earlier, I used to pay little heed to my personal time. I would be busy shooting on my weekly offs or during my daughter's summer vacations. But, here we are, in such uncertain times, learning that the rule of happy living is to find that work-life balance. [Hereon] I will prioritise better and ensure that I get my share of downtime," says the actor, who has promising projects, including Anurag Basu's Ludo and Karan Johar-produced Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Even as he seeks that balance, Tripathi hopes to focus more on his craft rather than be swayed by the frills of stardom. At a time when actors' airport pictures are as widely discussed as their movies, and the number of online followers is the new social currency, the actor emphasises that nothing can substitute talent.

"There are so many things that can distract us from our first love—acting. But, I have come to realise that everything that comes with stardom—be it the love from the fans, or the fame—hinges on your work. At the end of the day, it's the actor's ability to resonate with the audience that makes him indelible. For me, it's the love of the audience [that holds more value] than the frills that stardom has to offer like getting spotted at the airport and having a social media following. During the lockdown, I hope my peers have started to view life from a fresh prism. When we move into the new post-pandemic world, I hope we value the right things. So, my mantra is to keep doing solid work."

