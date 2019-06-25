Pankaj Tripathi in '83 shoot despite fracture

bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi, who fractured his ribs last month during his Scotland vacation, has reported to the film's set despite the severity of his condition.

Pankaj Tripathi

While Ranveer Singh and his boys kicked off the shoot of '83 in London with gusto, Pankaj Tripathi — who essays the role of team manager PR Man Singh — is battling an injury. The actor, who fractured his ribs last month during his Scotland vacation, has reported to the film's set despite the severity of his condition.

Tripathi says, "I have been advised against lifting weights, and making sudden movements. We also have a physiotherapist on the set to attend to my injury." He adds that keeping his condition in mind, director Kabir Khan is currently filming scenes that are not physically demanding. "Ranveer and the cast have stopped hugging me, fearing they will hurt me," he jokes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates