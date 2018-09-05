Pankaj Tripathi learns perfect Malayalam in a unique way for Shakeela biopic!

bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi is diving into unchartered waters yet again with this role and has decided to make sure his prep is thorough

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, after having his dream fulfilled by sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in the recently released Tamil film Kaala is now all geared up to portray the role of a Malayalam cinema superstar for his next, a biopic on adult film star and Malayalam sensation, Shakeela Khan. Pankaj who recently begun shooting for the film and is playing a character who was very important in Shakeela Khan’s life.

Pankaj is diving into unchartered waters yet again with this role and has decided to make sure his prep is thorough. The National Award winning actor doesn't want to sound unauthentic while delivering the dialogues and is therefore leaving no stone unturned to execute his role perfectly.

For his prep, the Masaan actor has decided to watch popular Malayalam films to get the diction and nuances right as he will be required to speak basic Malayalam throughout the film. He has also been watching Hindi movies starring various Malayalam actors and has been picking up their accent from the films, ensuring he enunciates correctly. He wants to sound real and doesn't want to sound off because that wouldn't do justice to his character.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi On Shakeela Biopic: Looking Out For A Star's Soul

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates