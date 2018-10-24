Pankaj Tripathi: Promoting Hindi language is my duty

bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi says he is a Hindi cinema actor so, promoting Hindi language is his duty

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi says he is a Hindi cinema actor so, promoting Hindi language is his duty. "Being a responsible citizen of India and coming from a Hindi medium school, I believe it's my responsibility and duty to teach and correct Hindi. While shooting for Shakeela biopic, my director Indrajit Lankesh used to tell me to speak in Hindi with him so that his Hindi could improve," Pankaj said in a statement.

"Generally, I don't use common Hindi words while communicating. I use a bit difficult Hindi words on set. Crew members often used to ask me the meaning of those Hindi words. They were excited to learn meaning of new Hindi words. It wasn't difficult communicating with Bengaluru crew members on sets of Shakeela biopic. I am a Hindi cinema actor, promoting Hindi language is my duty," he added.

The film is based on south Indian glamour actress Shakeela.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever