Pankaj Tripathi roped in for his first international film, Chris Hemsworth's Dhaka

Pankaj Tripathi joins the cast of Chris Hemsworth's Dhaka; flies to Thailand for his first international production

Pankaj Tripathi and Chris Hemsworth

Only a day after he bagged a biggie in Ranveer Singh starrer '83, Pankaj Tripathi has another reason to cheer about. mid-day has learnt that the actor has been roped in for his maiden international production, Dhaka, that features Chris Hemsworth in the lead. Tripathi will fly down to Thailand tonight to join the Australian actor for the last schedule of the kidnap extraction drama directed by Sam Hargrave.

A source reveals, "Pankaj essays an Indian ganglord in the Netflix offering. While Chris plays a mercenary who is hired by a businessman to save his kidnapped son, his paths cross with Pankaj during his rescue efforts.

It will be a 10-day schedule that will be shot in an undisclosed island, a few hours away from Bangkok. After Sacred Games, he was keen to be part of international projects, and this came his way at the right time."

