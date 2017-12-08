Pankaja Munde: Month's first Saturday reserved for village sarpanch

The first Saturday of every month will be kept reserved for the sarpanch of villages to discuss problems, Women and Child Welfare minister Pankaja Munde said today

The first Saturday of every month will be kept reserved for the sarpanch of villages to discuss problems, Women and Child Welfare minister Pankaja Munde said today. Munde was speaking after she held a 'Sarpanch Darbar' at Mantralaya today where she heard their views on village development.



"The first Saturday of every month will be kept reserved for sarpanch and they will be contacted through social media. A sarpanch is an important component of rural development and thus efforts will be made to understand the problems of villages and solve them through this initiative," she said.

She added that the number of elected young sarpanch in the state is high for the first time in the state and that they will be trained about the development of villages and of various government schemes. She urged them to take efforts to make villages open defecation and sewage free.

Munde asked them to study various schemes of the government and effectively implement them."The government is positive about giving an honorarium to the sarpanch. They will also be provided with identity cards," she said.

Munde further said that many drinking water schemes are incomplete in villages and that the issue will be resolved by holding a meeting with Water Supply minister Babanrao Lonikar during the Winter session of Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur.

