Pankhuri Sharma feels at 'Home' with hubby Krunal Pandya

Pankhuri Sharma shared a picture with her Krunal Pandya and her pets, with a caption which read, "Everything and everyone in this picture makes me feel HOME"

Pankhuri Sharma with Krunal Pandya and their pets

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma shared a picture with her husband and her pets on Instagram, with a caption which read, "Everything and everyone in this picture makes me feel HOME"

Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma got married on December 27, 2017. The couple often shares romantic pictures with each other on Instagram.

Krunal Pandya was recently in the news when he showed a heart of gold by helping former cricketer Jacob Martin monetarily during his treatment.

Jacob Martin was in a critical condition after an accident and was bed-ridden in the hospital.

Jacob Martin met with the accident on December 28 and has been on a ventilator after suffering extensive damage to his liver and lungs. The daily cost of the Baroda player's treatment is around Rs 70,000.

Krunal Pandya, who also hails from Baroda, has reportedly given a blank cheque to Martin's family.

"Sir, please fill up whatever is needed, but nothing less than Rs 1 lakh," he was quoted as saying.

Other cricketers like Sourav Ganguly and Yusuf Pathan had also come forward to help Jacob Martin.

At the 2016 IPL auction, Mumbai Indians purchased Krunal Pandya for Rs. 2 Crores.

Krunal Pandya's brother Hardik Pandya, who was in the news recently for his crass comments on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', made his comeback in the third ODI of India's tour to New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya made an impressive comeback with 2 wickets and a flying catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson in the match.

