Mumbai: Panvel sees 30 per cent of total COVID deaths in September

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is having a tough time controlling the deaths due to COVID-19. The number of deaths drastically increased in September, amounting to almost 30 per cent of the total deaths recorded over the past six months. On the other hand, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been able to bring down the mortalities as the number of deaths has dropped over the past couple of months.

The PMC had been able to contain the spread of the virus till June this year but as the unlock process started, the number of cases and even the mortality rate shot up. However, in September, Panvel saw the highest number of deaths at 141.

Speaking to mid-day, Rohit Dudhwadkar, resident and MNS leader from Kamothe, said, "September was really bad. A lot of patients had developed serious conditions. Also, in the first six days of October, the total deaths have reached 49, which is worrisome." He added, "Kamothe and New Panvel are the worst hit areas due to ill management and absence of proper medical facilities of the corporation. Except one, the corporation didn't set up a single facility to treat patients and testing numbers have also been low, resulting in a high mortality rate."

Meanwhile, consistent efforts of the NMMC have helped them bring down the number of deaths in the area. Though the deaths have reduced, the mortality rate is still above 2 per cent. "Even though the unlock process is on, the deaths haven't increased, but we are focusing on bringing it down further," said Abhijeet Bangar, commissioner of NMMC. "Every death in the city has been audited and we worked on the loopholes. Finally the effort is showing some results, but this is just the beginning, we still have to do a lot of work," he added.

