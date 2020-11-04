Panvel: Over 47,000 children given polio drops by municipal corporation

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) provided pulse polio drops to 47,606 children under the age of 5 years in a day. The campaign was organised by the PMC under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh, and it was successfully implemented in the city by the health department.

“Due to the lockdown, the children were not getting the dose properly. Keeping this in mind, a massive camp was organised and more than 47,000 children were given the dose,” said Dr Rehana Mujawar from PMC health department.

“A special door-to-door polio vaccination campaign is also going on till November 6 to provide dose to the remaining children. As many as 401 squads are part of this campaign,” Dr Mujawar added.

On behalf of six Civic Primary Health Centres of PMC, 347 permanent booths of private medical professionals are being set up in dispensaries, society offices and hospitals, 142 temporary booths are being set up at railway stations, depots and toll plazas, and 51 mobile booths are being set up under the flyovers for providing vaccination.

The aim of the campaign is to provide polio drops to 70,426 children under the age of 5 years. COVID-19 safety measures were observed at all the booths.

