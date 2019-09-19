Paper ballot is history: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday ruled out voting through paper ballot after some parties asked him to consider their demand at a meeting with the commission in Mumbai ahead of the Assembly polls.

"A few political parties have asked about voting through paper ballot. We have told them it is not possible, it's history now," he said while interacting with media persons at the state guest house Sahyadri. "The EVMs cannot be tampered with. It is a standalone machine — different from other machines," said the CEC. Opposition parties have been asking for going back to ballot papers. The united opposition had even planned a protest march in Mumbai, but it didn't take place.

Some parties have also asked for holding polling after Diwali. "In any case, we do consider important festivals, holidays, school and colleges examinations while deciding the election programme," he said, adding that he has also sought information on the preparedness of the flood-affected districts of Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur.

The commission met all stakeholders to review the preparedness. "We interacted with political parties, district administration and central regulatory agencies, and finally with Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials," he said.

Voter awareness drive flagged off

The CEC flagged off Voter Awareness Campaign to be held at 1,500 locations in 20 districts and in 125 Assembly constituencies of the state.

1,500

No. of locations at which Voter Awareness Campaigns will be conducted in state

