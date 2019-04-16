Paper leaks should be tackled with seriousness

opinion

Those involved included an advocate, who is the parent of an SSC student, who got his daughter's teacher to leak the question paper so that she could secure good marks in the exam

It if is exam season, then it must be paper leaks, unfortunately that is the reality of the academic scenario in our country. The Bhiwandi police are on the lookout for more accused in the SSC paper leak case.

Those involved included an advocate, who is the parent of an SSC student, who got his daughter's teacher to leak the question paper so that she could secure good marks in the exam.

This paper's report followed a March 24 report which had cited the arrest of a teacher at a school in Bhiwandi who is one of the main accused in the case.

This seems to be a substantial nexus with tentacles spreading wide and a lot of players involved in the case. It is disappointing but expected that 'leak' methods get more sophisticated in these days of social media and the culprits get harder to catch.

Those tracking these cases need to update their methods to keep up with the technology of the times. As it becomes even more difficult to keep question papers a secret, like many things these days because of the nature of the times we live in, it is of utmost importance to move several steps ahead of the cheats.

The strictest punishment should be meted out to those who are facilitators in the cheating scandal. Particularly shocking is the fact that teachers themselves are leaking papers; they should be caught, exposed and blackballed so that they never get a teaching position at any institution again.

Drill it into the kids' heads that by cheating they are fooling nobody but themselves. The cheating criminals are also depriving those who want to succeed by honesty and merit. The adults who should lead by example, are the blackest blots in a system that needs cleaning up in so many aspects.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates