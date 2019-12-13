MENU
Papon cancels Delhi show amid turmoil in his home state Assam

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 14:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Papon expressed his concern for Assam over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Papon
Papon

Papon has called off his Delhi concert, which was slated for today due to the turmoil in home state, Assam, over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The Moh moh ke dhaage singer posted that he was in no condition to entertain in his 'present state of mind'.

He wrote, "It's painful to see the way Assam is burning. Humanity is suffering. Assam has been burdened with illegal immigration for decades. We don't deserve this. We need to be heard (sic)." He apologised to fans and hoped they would understand. Here's what the singer also tweeted:

In an earlier interview with mid-day, Papon spoke about his love for Assam; he said, "I get half a chance and I fly to Assam. I am planning a couple of special projects that will need me to make more trips there in the near future. I have also been busy in the studio, redesigning the sound for my next indie set of songs. I am looking at a more global perspective." 

