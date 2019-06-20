Papon launches sad romantic single
Singer Papon has come out with sad romantic single Har lamhaa, and says he is very satisfied with the end result
Singer Papon has come out with sad romantic singleHar lamhaa, and says he is very satisfied with the end result. The track by Papon, who has lent his voice to popular Hindi film songs like "Jiyein kyun" and "Moh moh ke dhaage", released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel on Thursday.
"I'm glad that I had the opportunity to sing a track like ‘Har lamhaa'. The entire team has worked very hard on the song and the we are very satisfied with the end result," Papon said in a statement.
"Independent music has been growing rapidly of late and platforms like Indie Music Label are a real boost to the indie space. I'm looking forward to ‘Har lamhaa' and hope to do more singles in the times to come," he added.
"Har lamhaa" is penned and composed by Murli Agarwal and Raaj Aashoo, respectively.
On the track, Naushad Khan, Managing Director of Indie Music Label, said: "We had been planning ‘Har lamhaa' with Papon for a while now. He's such a fantastic artiste and his songs have the rare quality of touching the listeners' heart.
"With ‘Har lamhaa', we are very confident about the track and are rest assured that people will give it all the love it deserves."
Top Stories of the Day:
- Amrita Arora, Sonakshi Sinha at Pahlaj Nihalani's daughter-in-law's prayer meet in Juhu
- Sussanne Khan on Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina: She is in an unfortunate situation
- See Photos: Amitabh Bachchan's look-alike storms the internet
- Arjun Patiala trailer: Action, drama, romance and comedy galore in this Kriti-Diljit starrer
- This childhood video of Sara Ali Khan will instantly remind you of Inaaya Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan
- Here's why Venus head honcho Ratan Jain parted with Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Paani's rights
- Bandra Diaries: Parineeti Chopra is working hard for Saina Nehwal biopic and these images are proof
- Even Mumbai rains can't stop Malaika Arora from doing yoga; spotted in Bandra
- Avengers: Endgame to be re-released with added footage
- Sameera Reddy looked absolutely radiant at her baby shower; see photos
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora showcases her incredible yoga skills