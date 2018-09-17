Pappu Yadav: Will bring bill on crime against women

national

Pappu Yadav said that as crime against women were increasing across the country, he was in favour of strong laws to tackle it

Pappu Yadav

Jan Adhikar Party chief and expelled RJD MP Pappu Yadav on Sunday said here that he will bring a private member's bill in the next Parliament session regarding crime against women. "I will bring a private member's bill in the Lok Sabha to ensure freedom of women from oppression, molestation and harassment," Yadav said.

He said that he would propose that those accused of rape, molestation and oppression of women, if charge-sheeted, would not be allowed to contest elections or hold constitutional posts. Yadav said that as crime against women were increasing across the country, he was in favour of strong laws to tackle it.

